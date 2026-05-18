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Bengal to discontinue govt assistance to groups based on religious lines from June

Agnimitra Paul informed that state also scrapped the existing state OBC list in accordance with the Calcutta High Court judgment.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

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