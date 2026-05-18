<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> cabinet on Monday decided to discontinue government assistance to groups based on religious categorisation from June. </p><p>Addressing a press conference after a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, minister Agnimitra Paul said that state also scrapped the existing state OBC list in accordance with the Calcutta High Court judgment.</p>.Bengal cabinet approves 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1.<p>"The Bengal cabinet decided to discontinue government assistance to groups based on religious categorisation from June. The government also scrapped the existing state OBC list in accordance with the Calcutta High Court judgment and will set up a panel to decide quota eligibility," Paul said," her statement read. </p><p>Paul also informed that schemes being implemented under religious categorisation by the departments of Information and Cultural Affairs and the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education would continue till the end of this month and would be stopped from June.</p><p>She said that a notification on this development would be issued later. </p><p>The state cabinet on Monday further approved the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Paul said women who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls in the wake of the SIR exercise, will also receive 'Annapurna' scheme benefits.</p>