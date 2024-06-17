Bengal train collision: Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 'enhanced' ex-gratia of Rs 10L for kin of deceased and Rs 2.5L for severely injured

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that an "enhanced" ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims of the train tragedy that took place earlier today in West Bengal's Siliguri.
This comes after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased earlier in the day. As per the PMO statement, the injured would be given Rs 50,000.
Earlier today, PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.
More to follow...
Published 17 June 2024, 07:23 IST