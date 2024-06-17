Bengal train collision: PM Modi, Ashwini Vaishnaw announce ex gratia for victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the "railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones".

Track live updates of the train tragedy here