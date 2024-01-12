JOIN US
west bengal

Bengal: Two arrested in connection with attack on ED team during raid on TMC leader

Those arrested were identified as Mehaboob Mollah and Sukomal Sardar, they said.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 10:44 IST

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Seikh in Sandeshkhali last week, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Mehaboob Mollah and Sukomal Sardar, they said.

"Based on various video footage, today we have arrested the two persons," Basirhat SP Joby Thomas told PTI.

The duo were produced before a court, which sent them to police custody for three days.

Sheikh, who was raided in connection with the alleged ration scam, is still on the run.

Three ED officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in the attack that happened in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5.

(Published 12 January 2024, 10:44 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateEDTMC

