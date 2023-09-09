Bengal varsities row: Guv warns of 'midnight action'; ‘vampire’ in town, reacts state education minister

The education minister in a post mentioned a quote, “See till midnight, see the action". He added, "Beware! Beware! Beware! New vampire in the town! Citizens please watch yourselves. Eagerly waiting for the ‘Rakkhas Prahar’, according to Indian Mythology!” The minister didn’t name anyone. What intriguingly connects the two statements is the term, “midnight”.

The appointment of vice chancellors to state’s universities has remained a point of contention between the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, and the state government that administers the academic institutions through its education department.

Some of the decisions of the governor in recent times, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, have been observed to be “unilateral” by the education department.

Governor Bose, on Thursday, had released a video message where he talked about the appointment of interim VCs, the need to have campuses free from violence and corruption, and pledged to fight the battle till the end in the interest of the corruption-free campuses and education system.

Education minister Basu, on Friday, observed whether a governor can issue such statements given the purview of his constitutional post. The minister sees the current actions as ones that can destroy the state’s education system.

Around 400 educationists, including 23 former vice chancellors, had gathered in the vicinity of Raj Bhavan to raise concerns about handling of universities’ affairs and vice chancellors’ appointments by the governor.

In a note issued on Saturday, The Educationists’ Forum, West Bengal, the platform that represents this section of academics, stated: “It is unfortunate to witness a statutory head – the chancellor – blaring out threats of staging a midnight drama of revenge against the educationists and the officials and functionaries of the department of higher education, Government of West Bengal… The open letter to him by The Educationists’ Forum yesterday, 8th September has riled him to threaten ‘action’.”