Bengal will be 'game-changer' for India, world: Mamata in Spain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, told a business gathering in Barcelona (Spain) that Bengal will one day be a game-changer for India, and for the entire world.
Continuing with her series of meetings in Spain, with an intent to promote the state and the upcoming global business summit, Banerjee reminded investors that Bengal is an industrial destination.
The chief minister talked about the close connections between India and Spain, and said that the state of West Bengal leads the country. Drawing a parallel, she reminded of the renaissance, culture, books, and football.
Just last week, Bengal signed an agreement with La Liga, the Spanish league for development of a football training academy in the state. Several other steps will also be taken for development of the sport, and training of youth.
Talking about the closeness that countries have in a globalised world, Banerjee shared the belief in humanism, and of unity in diversity, and highlighted her government’s efforts in terms of social security coverage for the state’s population, without distinctions.
“Our intention is to see that the people are happy. Our intention is to see that the industry (as a sector) is happy, farmers are happy. Our intention is to see that there’s women empowerment,” she said. Banerjee said that Bengal is a “gamechanger”, and mentioned the rapid economic growth the state has acquired, relatively, compared to many other states.
Given Bengal’s unique geographical location, Banerjee said that the state is a corridor which connects with adjoining countries, the northeastern states, and even for South East Asia. This makes investment feasible.
Talking of plurality, and respect for religions and festivals, Banerjee said that Spain is already a participant in the state’s international film festival, and the book fair. The low cost of operations, human capital, low labour cost, power supply, last-mile connectivity, and zero-strikes, she said, adds up to offer proper ambience for investments.
Extending her invitation to Spain’s industrialists, Banerjee said that joint ventures, these days, are important means of investing.