Bengal will be 'game-changer' for India, world: Mamata in Spain

Talking about the closeness that countries have in a globalised world, Banerjee shared the belief in humanism, and of unity in diversity, and highlighted her government’s efforts in terms of social security coverage for the state’s population, without distinctions.

“Our intention is to see that the people are happy. Our intention is to see that the industry (as a sector) is happy, farmers are happy. Our intention is to see that there’s women empowerment,” she said. Banerjee said that Bengal is a “gamechanger”, and mentioned the rapid economic growth the state has acquired, relatively, compared to many other states.

Given Bengal’s unique geographical location, Banerjee said that the state is a corridor which connects with adjoining countries, the northeastern states, and even for South East Asia. This makes investment feasible.