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Bengal will enact anti-conversion law, implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Suvendu Adhikari

He asserted that his government would not allow any attempt to weaken West Bengal's cultural identity or national character, describing the state as India's 'cultural and spiritual capital'.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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