Bengal will enact anti-conversion law, implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Suvendu Adhikari

<p>In the latest policy announcement in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his government would enact a stringent law against religious conversion and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as part of its efforts to strengthen national security and preserve the state's cultural identity.</p><p>Making the announcement at a programme held at Rabindra Sadan to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Adhikari alleged that infiltration across the state's international border had fuelled religious conversions, "love jihad" and demographic changes, posing a threat to West Bengal's social fabric and national security. He, however, did not provide evidence to substantiate the claims.</p><p>"Give us some time. A strict law against religious conversion and Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in West Bengal," he said.</p>.West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's assurance of justice leaves RG Kar victim’s mother in tears.<p>The chief minister said his government had bolstered border security by providing land required for border infrastructure. He added that holding centres had been established in border districts to identify illegal entrants and facilitate their return to their place of origin.</p><p>"Those entering illegally and engaging in activities that threaten India's culture and national security will be sent back," he said.</p><p>Drawing a distinction between illegal immigrants and refugees covered under the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/caa">Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)</a>, Adhikari said Hindus who had fled religious persecution and taken refuge in India were "not infiltrators" and would be granted citizenship under the law.</p><p>He asserted that his government would not allow any attempt to weaken West Bengal's cultural identity or national character, describing the state as India's "cultural and spiritual capital".</p><p>Paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Adhikari described the author of Vande Mataram as a visionary litterateur, journalist and administrator whose works continue to inspire generations.</p><p>Calling Vande Mataram a "Sanjeevani Mantra" for the nation, he said the song embodied patriotism and national unity.</p><p>He also said that, for the first time, the state government had organised official events at Bankim Chandra's ancestral home in Kathalpara, Naihati, and his residence in Kolkata to mark the writer's birth anniversary.</p><p>Adhikari alleged that during a previous visit to Bankim Chandra's Kolkata residence under the former TMC government, he had been denied entry because the premises remained locked.</p><p>Recalling the Emergency imposed in 1975, the chief minister announced that the state would organise a felicitation programme on August 9 to honour those who had opposed the Emergency and suffered persecution.</p><p>He also accepted a proposal to set up a coordination committee of "Loktantra Senanis" (democracy fighters) to streamline the recognition process. Eligible persons, he said, would receive official recognition certificates in accordance with government rules.</p><p>Adhikari further said the government had accepted proposals submitted by the Citizen Government Forum, including organising seminars on social, constitutional and national issues to promote civic rights and social justice, celebrating the birth anniversaries of eminent national personalities, and undertaking relief and charitable activities during natural disasters.</p>