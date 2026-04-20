<p>Kolkata: The BJP on Monday claimed that the Bengali diaspora was in favour of regime change in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> and expressed willingness to invest in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress "failed" to create an investment-friendly environment, leading to an "exodus of companies from the state".</p>.<p>He said Bengalis working in countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Singapore lent support to the saffron party, asserting that a “change in West Bengal has become imperative".</p>.<p>Members of the Overseas Friends of BJP also joined the press conference virtually.</p>.<p>“Bengalis working overseas are connected to the state emotionally and want to contribute to its growth. Many of them are keen to bring foreign direct investment and set up new ventures,” a US-based member of the organisation said.</p>.<p>States like Maharashtra attract billions in FDI, while West Bengal lags far behind, he alleged.</p>.<p>“The BJP is the only investment-friendly party. There has been a flight of capital from Bengal under the TMC rule. Around 6,300 companies have shifted their base from the state,” Bhattacharya claimed.</p>.Attempts being made to turn West Bengal into 'West Bangladesh', alleges Mithun Chakraborty .<p>He also flagged the issue of migrant workers, claiming that a large number of people, who had left Bengal in search of jobs, are now looking for a political change.</p>.<p>“According to our estimates, there are around 40 lakh migrant workers from Bengal. We are in touch with them. They want development and employment opportunities back home. They are coming to the state ahead of the assembly elections as special trains are being arranged for,” Bhattacharya said.</p>.<p>The members of the Overseas Friends of BJP alleged that despite Bengalis achieving global success in sectors ranging from technology to space research, the state has "failed to leverage the talent pool due to a lack of industrial growth".</p>.<p>“Bengalis have established themselves from Silicon Valley to global institutions, but West Bengal has not progressed at the same pace. The diaspora feels this is a crucial moment to bring change and put the state back on a development path,” one of the members of the organisation said.</p>.<p>The interaction with overseas BJP supporters is part of the party's broader outreach programme ahead of the assembly elections, and is aimed at mobilising Bengali sentiment in favour of a political change in the state.</p>.<p>The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>