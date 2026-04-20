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Bengali diaspora supports regime change in West Bengal, keen to invest: BJP

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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