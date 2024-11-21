Home
Bengali film on state-sponsored welfare project for girls finally set for release on November 22

Originally scheduled for release on August 30, 'Sukanya' had been postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the city and other parts of the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 17:12 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 17:12 IST
