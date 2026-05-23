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Bengal's BJP govt trims Eid-Ud-Zoha break, declares May 28 as public holiday

Observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon, Eid-Ud-Zoha or Eid-ul-Adha is a major Islamic festival commonly known as Bakrid.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalholidayEid-ul-Zaha

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