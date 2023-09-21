Bengal’s panchayat leaders get trained at IIM Calcutta

The elected representatives of West Bengal’s panchayat zila parishads are being trained at Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).

The management training programme that commenced on Wednesday is spread over five days and will conclude on Sunday on campus.

The sabhadhipatis, and saha sabhadhipatis, will get an exposure to several issues, namely, communication skills, women’s empowerment, local entrepreneurship, grassroots-level leadership, and negotiation.