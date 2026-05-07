<p>Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday condemned the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide, days after the party registered a historic victory in West Bengal, saying people have voiced their opposition to "this very politics of violence" through their ballot.</p>.<p>Adhikari's executive assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, after forcing his car to stop on the outskirts of Kolkata.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters here, Paswan said, "This is agonising and shameful. This is the very politics of violence that the people of Bengal voted against in the recently concluded assembly polls." He alluded that "TMC goons" carried out the killing.</p>.Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide fuels fears of spiralling post-poll violence in West Bengal.<p>"This is why they are called TMC goons. The fact that they are unable to accept their defeat even after the elections have concluded shows the mindset with which they have oppressed the people of Bengal for 15 years," Paswan said.</p>.<p>He asserted that strict action will be taken against the guilty.</p>.<p>"The Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are deeply concerned. Our stance is very clear: such violence will no longer be tolerated in Bengal," the Union minister said.</p>.<p>On Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as West Bengal chief minister, Paswan said that irrespective of her decision, a new government under the BJP will be formed in West Bengal.</p>.<p>"The TMC obviously doesn't have the numbers. In such a case, the governor has the authority to dissolve the assembly. A new BJP government will soon be formed in West Bengal, which will take the state on the path of development," he said. </p>