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Bengal's people voted against this politics of violence: Chirag Paswan on killing of Adhikari's aide

Adhikari's executive assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, after forcing his car to stop on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalChirag PaswanSuvendu Adhikari

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