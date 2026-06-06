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Bengal’s pushback policy: Law vs expediency

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's order to the West Bengal police to hand over suspected illegal migrants to the BSF for deportation, without producing them before courts, raises constitutional questions.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 22:42 IST
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SANJAY HEGDE

SANJAY HEGDE

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Published 05 June 2026, 22:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalSpecialsDH Spotlight

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