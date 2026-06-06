Bengal’s pushback policy: Law vs expediency

<p>Sonali Khatun was pregnant when the Delhi Police came for her family. Her father had brought them from Birbhum in West Bengal to Delhi in 2003. They worked in the national capital as daily wage earners for over two decades. They were Indians who had never seen Bangladesh. On June 18, 2025, police picked them up, suspecting them to be Bangladeshis, and pushed them across the border nine days later. They were jailed in Bangladesh.</p> <p>I appeared before the Supreme Court for Sonali’s father. The Calcutta High Court had already declared the deportation illegal. I told the bench that a pregnant Indian woman was waiting at the border, unable to re-enter because the Union government had challenged that order. The Solicitor General returned and offered entry on humanitarian grounds. The court directed the chief medical officer of Birbhum to provide full medical care. Sonali returned to India on December 5 and gave birth to a baby boy at Rampurhat Government Medical College in Birbhum a month later.</p>.In West Bengal, a few early fractures.<p>Her husband, Danish Sheikh, is still in Bangladesh. So are three members of Sweety Bibi’s family, swept up in the same June 2025 operation. On May 22 this year, I was again in court. The Solicitor General assured the bench that Danish would be returned within eight to 10 days, while insisting that the relief was case-specific and not a precedent. That period has run. The assurance has not been honoured. I remain hopeful that the Supreme Court’s authority will eventually prevail.</p> <p><strong>The pushback fiction</strong></p> <p>The government calls what it does pushback. That word needs examination. In international border management, pushback describes the interception of a person at the frontier, before he has entered the territory, and the refusal of entry at that point. That is pushback. There is no pushback from the interior of a country. Sonali Khatun was taken from a room in Delhi, over a thousand kilometres from the India-Bangladesh border, after she had lived in the national capital for more than two decades. Moving persons from the capital to the border and forcing them across is deportation. Deportation requires a finding that the person is a foreigner, an order, and an opportunity to be heard. Doing it without any of these things is not pushback. It is an unlawful expulsion.</p> <p>The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, consolidated four older colonial-era statutes, but does not alter the procedure for deportation. Section 29 vests the power of removal in the Central Government by general or special order. A chief minister’s instruction in a news conference cannot be considered an order. Section 16 reverses the burden of proof, requiring the detained person to prove he is not a foreigner. But a burden of proof can only be discharged in a proceeding. One cannot reverse a burden in a hearing that never takes place. Article 22 requires production before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest. A meal and a drive to the fence satisfy none of these requirements.</p> <p><strong>Bypassing judicial scrutiny</strong></p> <p>West Bengal’s new chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, has formalised the practice. He said if an “illegal migrant” is detained by police, he will not be presented before a court but will be given a meal and handed over to the BSF to be sent across the border. His government is setting up “holding centres” across the state. He has given it the imprimatur of declared policy. What Assam has been doing quietly, West Bengal now does openly. But the chief minister has gone further. He has said that the women who were struck off the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision will not receive benefits under the Annapurna Yojana unless their appeals are under consideration by, or have been accepted by, the appellate tribunals. He said that the government would not want any non-Indian to receive money from the public exchequer.</p>.<p><strong>Citizenship under suspicion</strong></p> <p>The Supreme Court addressed the issue directly in its recent Bihar SIR judgment. The bench held that deletion from an electoral roll does not strip a person of citizenship. Citizenship is determined by the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Election Commission decides inclusion in the rolls. It does not adjudicate citizenship. A deleted voter is not a declared alien. Yet the chief minister has taken the list of deleted voters as his list of non-Indians and proposes to deny them the benefits of government welfare schemes.</p> <p>The mechanism is an 11-page application form, which asks for the Aadhaar details of every adult family member, EPIC numbers, PAN cards, landholdings, vehicles, and the children’s school type. Two fields stand apart from any welfare logic: the applicant’s status under the Citizenship Amendment Act, and whether the person deleted in the SIR has a tribunal appeal pending. No welfare form needs this information to transfer Rs 3,000 into a bank account. It needs it for a different purpose altogether.</p> <p>The chief minister confirmed what the purpose actually is. He announced that Hindu refugees from Bangladesh who have applied for or obtained citizenship under the CAA will receive the scheme’s benefits. The welfare scheme now has a religious criterion. Indian citizens who are Muslim and whose names were deleted from the rolls are not entitled to receive the benefits of a government scheme. But Indian citizens who are Hindu refugees from Bangladesh will. Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution prohibit the State from discriminating between citizens on grounds of religion. Those articles are not advisory. They are commands directed at every government, regardless of political hue.</p> <p>Article 21 protects every person on Indian soil – not every citizen, but every person. The framers of the Constitution chose that word with care. They had seen what follows when a state sorts its residents by origin and faith and moves against them without legal process. They wrote “person” precisely to make it inconvenient – to slow the hand of an impatient government.</p> <p>Sonali Khatun’s son was born in India. His father waits across a border for a promise made to the Supreme Court to be kept. A meal before deportation is not due process. It is a courtesy. Even a man condemned to death is given a last meal. Procedures established by law must be fair, just and non-arbitrary. Due process and due courtesy have never been the same thing.</p> . <p>(<em>The writer is a senior advocate designated by the Supreme Court of India. The views are personal.</em>)</p>