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Bhabanipur poll case: Calcutta HC judge discloses brother's BJP role; orders CCTV, EVMs preserved

Justice Kant also ordered preserving the EVMs, including control units and ballot units used in all polling booths of Bhabanipur and all VVPAT machines used in the constituency.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalEVM

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