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Bhangar blast case: NIA declares ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding, shares details with BSF

All three mobile phones used by the accused are switched off and all relevant details of the accused have been shared with the BSF to ensure that he does not leave the country.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeTMCNIABSF

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