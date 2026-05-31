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BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured private hospital to admit nephew Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence. He later said that BJP activists were trying to kill him.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

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