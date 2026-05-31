BJP alleges Mamata Banerjee pressured private hospital to admit nephew Abhishek

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> had pressured a private hospital to get her nephew and party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> admitted despite doctors finding no major injuries.</p><p>Abhishek Banerjee was attacked when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence. He later said that BJP activists were trying to kill him. </p><p>Making the allegation in post on social media platform X, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was reportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital's reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP.</p>.'They want to kill me’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked during visit to post-poll violence victims' families in Bengal.<p>Sarkar further claimed that the TMC supremo threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and compelled authorities to admit her nephew despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.</p><p>"It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience," Sarkar said.</p><p>He further alleged that any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.</p><p>Sarkar alleged that such hospitalisation aimed at building a political narrative and avoiding summonses or notices issued by authorities.</p><p>Video clips showed Abhishek Banerjee being assaulted while on his way to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, one of the party members killed in the post-poll violence. </p>