BJP and Congress criticise TMC on matters of faith in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, political adversaries of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, directed criticism towards the party regarding its stance on matters of faith, albeit in two separate contexts.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, as quoted in a BJP press release, alleged that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has “created the pinnacle of appeasement in West Bengal”. Thakur stated, "Today, when the name of Ram is echoing across the country, Hindus in West Bengal are not even being allowed to feel happy. Curfew-like situations have been imposed here."

The minister further stated that, in response to media reports, actions have been initiated in the "cases of assault" on sadhus in the state. He added that the law and order situation in the state has "completely collapsed" under the current state government.

Thakur referred to the National Youth Festival, celebrated across the country on Friday, and questioned why Bengal’s youth were "not allowed" to participate.

The minister remarked, "Today the arrogance of the arrogant alliance is peaking. One leader does not talk to the other. In West Bengal itself, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary Saheb says one thing, Mamata Banerjee says something else. They have neither a leader, nor a policy, nor a mission...", addressing the context of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP from Bengal, asserted that a political competition is underway to showcase superiority in terms of faith, with little consideration for addressing fundamental economic issues such as unemployment and inflation.

While BJP supporters are actively campaigning for the forthcoming inauguration of Ram Mandir, a new Jagannath Temple is being constructed in West Bengal's Digha. The Trinamool chief has addressed this development on multiple occasions. Chowdhury, in scrutinizing the political landscape surrounding the temple issue, observed a transformed atmosphere in Bengal as well.