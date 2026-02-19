<p>New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly polls in Bengal, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bjp-tmc-engage-in-war-of-words-over-high-rise-polling-booths-in-west-bengal-3898648">Bharatiya Janata Party </a>(BJP) is planning a series of rallies along key districts. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of leaders, and are likely to cover areas like Siliguri, North 24 Parganas, Malda, Howrah, Hooghly, etc. In total, nine rallies are planned covering 5,000 km.</p><p>The outreach drive, branded as the ‘BJP Paribartan Yatra’, was cleared at a strategy session this week as part of the party’s roadmap for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The preparatory meeting was attended by senior figures including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, BJP organisational observer Sunil Bansal and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. Discussions centred on the prevailing political climate, strengthening booth-level networks and shaping the party’s manifesto.</p><p>Leaders mapped out routes across Siliguri, Malda, the Kolkata Metropolitan region, North and South 24 Parganas, Nabadwip, Howrah-Hooghly, Medinipur, Purulia and Burdwan. The state has been divided into five focus belts: Radha Bengal, North Bengal, the Nabadwip area, Kolkata and the Howrah-Hooghly-Medinipur stretch.</p><p>State BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya said the initiative will roll out in phases. “On March 1, the rally will start from Cooch Behar South, Krishnanagar South, Kulti, Garbeta and Raydighi. The following day, similar programmes will begin in Islampur, Sandeshkhali, Hassan and Amta,” he said. Bhattacharya said that activities will pause on March 3 and 4 because of Holi. Between March 5 and 10, organisers intend to travel across 5,000 kilometres.</p><p>The plan is to reach all Assembly segments in the state. Around 60 large-scale meetings and nearly 300 smaller interactions are on the schedule. In Greater Kolkata, campaign tableaus are expected in 29 constituencies to widen urban outreach.</p>.BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly polls.<p>The effort is set to conclude with a mega gathering at the Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address party workers and supporters. Leaders are projecting the event as the finale of the statewide mobilisation.</p><p>Beyond public events, the party is using the drive to collect feedback for its election manifesto. Local units have been tasked with gathering suggestions on pressing issues, and grassroots leaders are expected to contribute to the selection of candidates.</p><p>Observers say the BJP is seeking to consolidate its position in West Bengal through a combination of extensive ground outreach, a high-profile rally in Kolkata and a manifesto built around public consultation as it gears up for the 2026 contest.</p>