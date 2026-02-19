Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

BJP announces 5,000 km 'Paribartan Yatra’ starting March 1 ahead of Bengal elections

The yatra is likely to cover areas like Siliguri, North 24 Parganas, Malda, Howrah and Hooghly.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 16:09 IST
BJPWest BengalKolkataHowrahHooghlyWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us