BJP attacks West Bengal govt over law and order situation

“Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of INDIA alliance will come in the way?” the BJP leader asked.