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'BJP brought 50,000 people from UP for Assam elections': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was trying to use the same ploy in West Bengal to bring in people from outside.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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