Medic's rape-murder: BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in Bengal on Wednesday over police action on protestors

'Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 10:48 IST

Kolkata: BJP called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to state secretariat Nabbana on Tuesday.


The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna.


They were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital earlier this month.


“We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Published 27 August 2024, 10:48 IST
