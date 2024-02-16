BJP central team stopped from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: A central team of the BJP on Friday was stopped by police from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, Union Minister Protima Bhoumik said.

The police did not allow the central team of BJP MPs to go to the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, she said.