BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in violence-hit Sandeshkhali after HC permit

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday entered violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court permitted him to do so, minutes after he was stopped by the state police outside the perimeters of the restive area.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal police halted both BJP and CPI(M) delegations en route to Sandeshkhali, despite an order from a single-judge bench of the High Court allowing them entry. The BJP delegation is headed by Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, while the CPI(M) delegation is led by Brinda Karat.

After police denied him entry, Adhikari to media persons, "By stopping us, Mamata Banerjee is challenging the High Court's order."

Adhikari's lawyers then approached the High Court's Division Bench, which granted him entry. The court also informed Adhikari that he would not be allowed to bring any party workers with him due to Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code being in force.