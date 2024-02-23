BJP delegation to visit Sandeshkhali, NHRC likely to visit

Kolkata: A women's team of West Bengal BJP is all set to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Friday, which has been marred with protests over allegations of atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders.

A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC) is also likely to visit the area this afternoon.

The BJP team will be led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the state unit.

"We want to meet the women of Sandeshkhali and listen to their complaints", Paul said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday had issued a notice to the state government and police chief regarding ongoing violence and human rights violations in the area.