BJP demands CBI probe into murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata hospital

Majumdar said, "The arrest of a person could be an eye wash. Only a CBI probe can uncover the entire truth and deliver justice for the young woman, who was on the verge of a promising future." Majumdar, along with party state general secretary Agnimitra Paul, was stopped by senior officials of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate while en route to the victim’s residence. This led to a heated exchange with police.