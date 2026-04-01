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BJP following Delhi, Maharashtra model in West Bengal to tamper voter roll, alleges TMC

Manoj Agarwala, the CEO of the state, said that anyone could submit as many documents to any government office, like his, as she or he would want.
Last Updated : 01 April 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 01 April 2026, 01:54 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeEC

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