<p>Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that if his party comes to power in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, police would undergo a complete transformation and start conducting "Uttar Pradesh-style encounters" against criminals.</p>.<p>Addressing an election campaign in Kharagpur, Ghosh alleged that police in West Bengal currently function at the behest of the ruling TMC and fail to act against criminals and "mafias".</p>.<p>The BJP leader said, "After May 4, everything will change. The police you see today sitting and having tea with mafias and acting as 'chamchas' of corrupt leaders will change their character. The same police will conduct encounters in the style of Uttar Pradesh and put criminals behind bars."</p>.<p>Ghosh who is known for his blunt and combative political style, doubled down on his attack against the ruling party, claiming that he had long fought "goons and mafias" in Kharagpur and would continue to do so.</p>.'Was associated with BJP before Dilip Ghosh was': Former state chief's wife unhappy over denial of party ticket.<p>He said, "I have fought many battles against goons and mafias in Kharagpur, and I will fight again. But perhaps that will not be necessary this time. Once the BJP comes to power, everyone involved in crime will be caught and sent to jail."</p>.<p>Ghosh has been fielded by the BJP from the constituency, a seat that once served as one of the party's early political footholds in West Bengal when it began expanding beyond its traditional pockets.</p>.<p>Seeking to project himself as a strong leader with grassroots support, Ghosh said that his politics in the industrial town had always been about confronting adversaries head-on.</p>.<p>He asserted, "Cases were filed against us alleging we threatened people with weapons. But if someone gets scared, Ghosh will obviously scare him. Why should you be afraid? If you have courage, come face-to-face. If they can loot, steal and intimidate voters with the help of police, why can't we challenge them?"</p>.<p>"I have always done politics by surprising my opponents. The people of Kharagpur voted for me because of that, and they will vote for me again," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Ghosh also accused the West Bengal administration of showing bias in favour of the ruling party during the election campaign.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>