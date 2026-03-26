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BJP govt in Bengal will bring 'UP-style encounters' against criminals: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh alleged that police in West Bengal currently function at the behest of the ruling TMC and fail to act against criminals and 'mafias.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:45 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:45 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsDilip Ghosh

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