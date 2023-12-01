BJP insulted tribal, OBC, women legislators by 'Ganga jal gimmick': TMC

In a jibe at BJP, Chattopadhyay wondered how "those who are violating Constitution by every means in this country, can be self-proclaimed custodians of the values espoused by Ambedkar. How come those who are Dalit and minority baiters, can talk about protecting Ambedkar's values."

Condemning BJP's act to "cleanse" the statue of Ambedkar in the assembly premises, he said, "This House belongs to the Speaker, who is the custodian of legislature. By not taking the Speaker's consent before staging events before the media, and having no links with the House, the BJP is proving it is consistent in violating the rules and regulations of the Constitution."