'Anti-women' BJP only talk about Lord Ram, silent on Goddess Sita: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday flayed the BJP for attempting to politicise religion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, labelling the saffron camp as “anti-women” for “omitting” Goddess Sita from their discourse about Lord Ram.

While spearheading Trinamool Congress' (TMC) ‘Sanhati Rally’, which coincided with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the party supremo underscored Bengal's pivotal role in preserving the principles of secularism and inclusiveness in the country.

“I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practice. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people," she said in her concluding remarks at the rally.