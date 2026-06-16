BJP leader alleges Abhishek Banerjee's link to soil pilferage racket; files police complaint

<p>Kolkata: A BJP leader in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has lodged a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging his involvement in an illegal soil extraction and pilferage racket, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Abhijit Das, of Diamond Harbour, submitted his complaint at the Kalitala Ashuti Police Station near Budge Budge on Monday.</p>.<p>"A complaint has been received from Abhijit Das. The allegations made in the complaint are being examined, and appropriate legal procedures will be followed in accordance with the findings of the inquiry," a police official said.</p>.<p>Das has claimed that he had provided police with information on how the alleged extraction and pilferaging racket functioned and the role played by the "criminal network" involved.</p>.Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID over his alleged 'inflammatory' statements.<p>According to Das, this is the second complaint he has filed against Diamond Harbour MP Banerjee in recent days.</p>.<p>The BJP leader has alleged that last week, he had approached Bishnupur Police Station in the southern suburbs of Kolkata, accusing Banerjee of misappropriating Rs 250 crore from a central government relief fund meant for Cyclone Amphan victims.</p>.<p>Das said he would continue to approach the police with further complaints relating to alleged corruption involving the TMC MP.</p>.<p>There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee over the allegations. </p>