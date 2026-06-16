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BJP leader alleges Abhishek Banerjee's link to soil pilferage racket; files police complaint

Abhijit Das, of Diamond Harbour, submitted his complaint at the Kalitala Ashuti Police Station near Budge Budge on Monday.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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