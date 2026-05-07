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BJP ‘looted’ Bengal polls like they did in UP: Akhilesh upon meeting Mamata

The TMC supremo said that she would strengthen the opposition bloc to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalUttar PradeshTMCAkhilesh YadavMamata Banerjee

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