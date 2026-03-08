<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR voter list entered the third day on Sunday, with the TMC supremo accusing the BJP of "misusing the Vanish Commission to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls".</p>.<p>Her comment comes on a day when the full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata to review poll preparedness ahead of the state assembly elections.</p>.<p>Banerjee also alleged that the country is witnessing an “unprecedented and direct assault” on its democratic foundations.</p>.Voter deletions in post-SIR electoral rolls aimed at dividing Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee.<p>"In their 'One Nation, One Leader, One Party' frenzy, BJP has systematically weaponised every democratic institution and every constitutional post to serve their own Jono-Birodhi (anti-people) ambitions," she alleged.</p>.<p>Banerjee claimed that the BJP’s ultimate goal is to "replace" the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar with its "party manifesto".</p>.<p>"For years, they have unleashed Central agencies, National Commissions, a servile Godi Media, and a compliant section of the judiciary against Bengal. They are misusing the Vanish Commission to erase legitimate voters from electoral rolls," the TMC supremo alleged.</p>.<p>Banerjee described the BJP leadership as “zamindars of Delhi” and claimed that they would never succeed in their mission to “subjugate” Bengal.</p>.<p>“Our dharna at Dharmatala is our answer to every Bangla-Birodhi (anti-Bengal) agenda that seeks to humiliate, intimidate, and persecute the people of this state,” she said.</p>.<p>The chief minister’s remarks come amid an intensifying row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the TMC claims has led to the large-scale deletion of genuine voters.</p>.<p>According to official data released on February 28, as many as 63.66 lakh names — around 8.3 per cent of the electorate — have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.</p>.<p>In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the “under adjudication” category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks, a process that could further reshape constituency-level electoral equations.</p>.<p>Banerjee claimed that while the BJP’s only priority is power, her priority “is and has always been people".</p>.<p>Drawing a historical parallel, she added that just as Bengal rose to break the shackles of colonial rule, it would “rise again to pave the way for BJP’s inevitable downfall”. </p>