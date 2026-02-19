Menu
BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

He was welcomed to the TMC by Education Minister Bratya Basu and Industry Minister Shashi Panja.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 10:57 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 10:57 IST
