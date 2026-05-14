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BJP MLA Rathindra Bose to be party's candidate for Speaker's post in WB Assembly

Reacting to the announcement, Bose said that if elected as Speaker, he would discharge his responsibilities with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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