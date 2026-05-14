<p>Kolkata: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader and first-time MLA Rathindra Bose will be the party's candidate for the Speaker's post in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Assembly, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Thursday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in the Assembly, Adhikari said Bose, the BJP legislator from Cooch Behar Dakshin, has been nominated by the party for the election to the constitutional post.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari focusses on implementing BJP poll manifesto in first cabinet meeting.<p>Reacting to the announcement, Bose said that if elected as Speaker, he would discharge his responsibilities with the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".</p><p>The election for the Speaker's post is scheduled to be held on Friday.</p><p>The TMC is yet to announce any candidate for the post.</p><p>With the BJP having 207 MLAs in the 294-member assembly, the numbers are stacked in its favour.</p>