BJP MLA writes to Bengal minister seeking intervention for setting up of border 'haats'

Former chief economic adviser to the Centre, and BJP MLA in West Bengal Ashok Kumar Lahiri has sought the intervention of the Bengal Minister for Industries for establishing haats (markets) across the border between the state and Bangladesh.
In a letter addressed to Shashi Panja, Bengal’s Minister for Industries, Commerce & Enterprises, Lahiri mentioned there’s no border haat in the state along the Bangladesh border.
“Of all the districts in West Bengal, Dakshin Dinajpur is the one that was most adversely affected by the partition of the country. It is surrounded by the districts of Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogra and Rajshahi in Bangladesh on three sides and suffers relative isolation from the rest of India,” Lahiri stated.
Lahiri suggested that border haats at Chingishpur, Hili and Kumarganj will help in strengthening the trade between people on both sides of the border. The trade in local products, once a week, besides improving lives, will also help build stronger people-to-people relationships between the two countries.
On being approved by the Union government, the money that needs to be spent for building the required infrastructure will be manageable, less than Rs 1.5 crore.
Lahiri referred to a Memorandum of Understanding of 2010, between the two countries, that had proposed the establishment of border haats on a pilot basis. These haats, in selected areas, are for allowing the traditional system of marketing of local products. He added that by 2021, ten border haats were in place along the India-Bangladesh border – six adjoining Meghalaya and four adjoining Tripura.
Lahiri asked the minister to request the Union government to open border haats at Chingishpur, Hili, and Kumarganj, adding that he had made the request earlier as well – twice, last year.