BJP MLA writes to Bengal minister seeking intervention for setting up of border 'haats'

Former chief economic adviser to the Centre, and BJP MLA in West Bengal Ashok Kumar Lahiri has sought the intervention of the Bengal Minister for Industries for establishing haats (markets) across the border between the state and Bangladesh.

In a letter addressed to Shashi Panja, Bengal’s Minister for Industries, Commerce & Enterprises, Lahiri mentioned there’s no border haat in the state along the Bangladesh border.

“Of all the districts in West Bengal, Dakshin Dinajpur is the one that was most adversely affected by the partition of the country. It is surrounded by the districts of Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogra and Rajshahi in Bangladesh on three sides and suffers relative isolation from the rest of India,” Lahiri stated.