BJP rubbishes NCRB's data crowning Kolkata the 'safest city of India'

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday expressed jubilance over the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data which declared Kolkata as the safest city in the country. The report is further said to have asserted that it exposed falsehoods propagated by BJP on the Bengal government's handling of law and order.

The NCRB report said Kolkata has secured its position as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year by reporting the lowest number of cognizable offenses per lakh population among metropolises.

In a social media post, the TMC emphasized that beyond its cultural richness, Kolkata also fosters a sense of security rarely found elsewhere.