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BJP supporters called me 'chor', hurled eggs at my car: TMC MP Sougata Roy

The BJP denied the allegation and claimed that the protest reflected public anger over alleged corruption during the TMC's rule.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressNorth 24 ParaganasSougata Roy

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