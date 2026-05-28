BJP supporters called me 'chor', hurled eggs at my car: TMC MP Sougata Roy

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sougata-roy">Sougata Roy</a> faced protests outside a police station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-24-paraganas">North 24 Parganas</a> district on Thursday, with demonstrators shouting slogans against him and allegedly hurling eggs at his vehicle.</p>.<p>The incident took place outside the Nimta police station, where the 78-year-old MP had gone to submit a deputation alleging attacks on TMC councillors in several areas of Nimta and North Dum Dum.</p>.<p>As Roy was leaving the police station, a group of people gathered around his vehicle and raised slogans, calling him a "thief". Eggs were also allegedly thrown at his car during the protest.</p>.<p>Police personnel deployed outside the station intervened and brought the situation under control, preventing any further escalation.</p>.BJP, TMC supporters clash in Bengal's South 24 Parganas; police personnel attacked.<p>Roy alleged that the demonstration was orchestrated by supporters of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)</a>.</p>.<p>"BJP supporters gathered there and created a disturbance when I was coming out of the police station. They shouted slogans and hurled eggs at my car. This kind of politics is unfortunate," he told reporters.</p>.<p>The BJP denied the allegation and claimed that the protest reflected public anger over alleged corruption during the TMC's rule.</p>.<p>"People are frustrated over corruption and have spontaneously protested. It has nothing to do with the BJP as a political party," a local BJP leader said.</p>