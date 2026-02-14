<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Election%20Commission">Election Commission’</a>s (ECI) decision to set up polling booths in at least 78 high-rise complexes in urban areas across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Benagal">West Bengal</a>, especially in Kolkata for the ensuing Assembly elections, has sparked a war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress. </p><p>While the move has become a talking point amongst the residents, the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TMC">TMC </a>has lodged strong objections against it with the EC, fearing the compromise of electoral neutrality and oversight inside gated complexes.</p><p>BJP, on the other hand, says it forwarded the proposal to EC, hoping to stop “hooliganism” often unleashed by TMC cadres amidst threats to voters. </p>.TMC-BJP row over West Bengal migrant worker's death in Maharashtra.<p>The EC’s final list of booths in at least 78 high-rise residences is slated for release on Feb 25. </p><p>The complexes have been categorised into two categories- ones with voters between 300 and 500 voters and those with more than 500 voters, mostly in and around Kolkata, say officials at the CEO office. </p><p>The EC has initiated this move to increase the voter turnout in urban areas, which has been relatively low in both 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2021, the voter turnout in urban areas was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the Calcutta Assembly constituencies Ballygunje, Rashbehari, Bhowanipore and Calcutta Port, which had reported around 59.91 per cent turnout, much lower compared to the rural areas.</p><p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, two parliamentary constituencies, Kolkata Dakshina and Kolkata Uttar recorded 67.2 per cent and 63.7 per cent respectively, much lower if compared to other constituencies. The overall voting percentage in Kolkata was only 48 per cent in 2024. </p><p>Overall West Bengal, a state whose residents are considered politically aware, had recorded the highest turnout of 78.4 per cent amongst all states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. </p><p>While BJP alleges that in previous polls TMC goons have locked out high-rises gates and have forcefully stopped its voters to cast their vote at the polling booths some distance away. Hence they managed to stop them from exercising their fundamental rights, unleashing a reign of terror and fear. </p>.SC's latest directive on SIR in West Bengal a strong reply to Mamata's attempts at misleading people: BJP.<p>BJP has welcomed what they claim as “long-overdue” reform to simplify voting for urban voters and also encourage high voter turnout. There is also a general belief that BJP has a stronger support base amongst urban voters. </p><p>BJP’s spokesperson Keya Ghosh told <em>Deccan Herald</em>, “We welcome the move. In fact, BJP proposed it to the EC, knowing that TMC has stopped many voters especially in urban areas from exercising their franchise. They have locked the complex gates often and have not allowed BJP voters to vote and also threaten them. So the urban voters, who generally avoid chaos, hooliganism refrain from voting, preferring to stay away from trouble. We want to break this trend and requested the EC to put up polling booths inside the complexes, which would also allow elderly voters to come out and vote. We will request for more high-rise complexes to be included other than those 78 already selected.”</p><p>In 2021 Assembly polls, BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta from Bidhan Nagar had alleged that TMC goons were stopping voters in Nayapatti Bidhan Nagar from entering the booth. Other instances include voters from Kolkata’s New Town area, a residential area flanked by high-rises, were stopped from voting in 2023 panchayat elections. West Bengal is a state known for poll violence amongst party cadres, which often leads to death of innocent people. </p><p>While outrightly denying the locking allegation, TMC’s spokesperson, Debangshu Bhattacharyya, said, “This locking episode was a modus operandi of the CPI (M) and we used to protest against it always. </p><p>He told <em>DH</em><strong>,</strong> “TMC gets support from all sections of society, from all castes, creed, religions and all strata of society including rich, middle class, those who work hard to earn their living. Those who are making these wild allegations of TMC ‘locking doors’, have no idea of Bengal’s political history, tone or tenor. Such complaints have never been raised or lodged against TMC before. So before spreading these false allegations, they should give out specific examples to support their lies.”</p><p>Several elderly citizens avoid going out to vote if the polling booth is some distance away, although there is provision for cars to transport them, says one elderly resident of Jal Vayu Vihar in Salt Lake, who wanted to remain anonymous. He said, “Here there are more elderly residents and they often shun going out as there is class consciousness while standing in a queue. They may have to stand with working class people. Although for some other elderly people, it is kind of nostalgic to vote and definitely a democratic right. If the polling booth is inside the complex, it is welcome, we had requested for such a booth here but I do not think we will figure in that list as the voter numbers have to be over 500." </p><p>But there are others who think such polling booths are a waste of money. Like, Sujoy Dhar, a journalist entrepreneur, a resident of Lake Gardens. said although it helps elderly people, there is a provision where electoral officers even come to the residences to record votes of elderly people, and this has happened in their complex during Lok Sabha elections. He said, “But ideally people should go out and vote, how can putting up polling booths in high-rises become a norm, it will incur huge expenditure for the EC and ultimately the public because you need forces also to man such booths.”</p><p>Resident of Hiland Park in South Kolkata, Mrinmoyee Sinha, however sums it up well, when she says polling booths are usually located within 5 to 7 minutes from your residences and should not be a hassle. “However, it may be convenient if booths are within the complex as the queues may be shorter. But these are not really needed and would add to the divide between the gated and non-gated society and make the class distinctions between the privileged and non-privileged more conspicuous.” </p>