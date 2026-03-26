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BJP, TMC supporters clash in Bengal's South 24 Parganas; police personnel attacked

Tension flared after BJP workers allegedly objected to video recording of the campaign by TMC supporters.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCPoliceIndia Politics

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