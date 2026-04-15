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BJP-TMC tug-of-war intensifies amid shifting Rajbanshi loyalties

The unmistakable European Renaissance-style architecture in the middle of an otherwise sleepy North Bengal town is visible from a distance.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:45 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:45 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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