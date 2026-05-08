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Who will be next West Bengal CM? Amit Shah to meet newly elected MLAs today, swearing-in set for May 9

The BJP has scheduled the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM on May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndiaIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari

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