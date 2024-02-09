JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

BJP walkout from Bengal Assembly demanding discussion on tea workers' land rights

Speaker Biman Banerjee did not allow an adjournment motion brought by BJP MLAs on the issue during Zero Hour but gave a go-ahead to a legislator to read out the text of the motion in the House.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 10:03 IST

Kolkata: BJP legislators on Friday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly over their demand for a discussion on land rights for tea garden workers in the state.

After the BJP member read out the text, claiming that tea garden workers in northern West Bengal were not being given land rights by the state government, saffron party MLAs stood up holding placards and raised slogans demanding a discussion on the issue.

Women members from the treasury bench also rose from their seats and raised counter-slogans against the opposition BJP.

The BJP MLAs thereafter staged a walkout from the House.

(Published 09 February 2024, 10:03 IST)
