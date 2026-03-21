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BJP workers protest at party office over candidate selection for Bengal polls

Similar protests were also staged by some BJP supporters from Jaynagar against candidate Alok Halder.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:27 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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