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BJP's downfall has begun, its govt at Centre in minority: Mamata

"BJP is a minority government. They are somehow running it with the support of two parties," said Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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