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BJP’s efforts to woo SCs, STs pay off after winning reserved seats in Assam, West Bengal

In Bengal, the party won 67 of the 84 reserved seats, and in Assam, the NDA swept all the 19 ST seats and 8 of the 9 SC seats.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalAssamIndian PoliticsScheduled CastesScheduled Tribes

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