BJP's Locket Chatterjee detained after party's women delegation stopped by police from visiting Sandeshkhali

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team, which reached trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, received over 23 complaints of forcible land grabbing and torture during their interaction with locals.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 06:33 IST

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was on Friday detained by West Bengal Police while her party's women delegation was visiting restive Sandeshkhali, reported news agency PTI.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team, which reached trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, received over 23 complaints of forcible land grabbing and torture during their interaction with locals.

Protests have rocked Sandeshkhali since the matter came to light. Armed with sticks, protesters set ablaze a thatched structure near a pond, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj, who have been accused by locals in the case. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Published 23 February 2024, 06:33 IST)
