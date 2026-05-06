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BJP's rise to power in West Bengal revives hopes for Rs 25,000-crore Tajpur port project

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had even handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to APSEZ in October 2022, when the project was touted to attract investments worth around Rs 25,000 crore.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTajpur port

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