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BJP's Saumitra Khan claims 20 TMC MPs in touch with saffron camp; TMC calls it 'bogus'

The TMC currently has 29 MPs in the Lok Sabha out of 42 seats in West Bengal, whereas the BJP has 12 and the Congress has one.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:00 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:00 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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