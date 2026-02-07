Menu
BJP's Sukanta meets Bengali superstar Prosenjit, triggers speculations ahead of polls

Sukanta Majumdar, the former state BJP president, said he met Prosenjit Chatterjee to congratulate him on receiving the Padma Shri award.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 09:56 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBJPSukanta MajumdarProsenjit Chatterjee

