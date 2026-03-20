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BJP's Suvendu Adhikari accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of poll code violation, demands Election Commission action

He argued that once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, a clear distinction must be maintained between administrative duties and party politics.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionSuvendu Adhikaripoll code violation

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